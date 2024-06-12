Ghana’s F-1 Student Visa Issuances Rise 15 Percent in H1 2024

Ghana has seen a notable surge in the issuance of F-1 student visas by the United States in the first half of 2024, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.

This growth places Ghana as the sixth-largest in terms of the increase in F-1 student visas issued between the first halves of fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

The data, sourced from the US Department of State’s Monthly Data, reveals that the US government granted approximately 104,074 F-1 student visas in the first half of 2024, continuing a trend of over 100,000 international students being issued F-1 visas for the third consecutive period.

An analysis by ApplyBoard further underscores this trend, highlighting the recent surge in US student visa approvals for countries like Ghana. The analysis also reveals an intriguing pattern in F-1 issuances over the past few years. Despite declines in F-1 issuances during the first halves of five out of the past six years, overall F-1 issuances have grown in four out of the past five full fiscal years. For example, while issuances in the first half of 2023 dropped by 1% compared to the same period in 2022, the full-year 2023 saw a 9% growth over full-year 2022, indicating the seasonality of F-1 visa issuances.

Key insights from the data include: