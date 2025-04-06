Ghana’s Falling T-Bill Rates Drive Investors to Dollar Assets, Bankers Warn

Kwamina Asomaning, Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana and President of the Ghana Association of Banks, has cautioned that recent reductions in treasury bill yields are triggering an investor shift toward US dollar assets, exacerbating pressure on the cedi.

Speaking to financial analysts in Accra, Asomaning acknowledged the benefits of lower government borrowing costs but warned of unintended consequences. “While reduced T-bill rates support fiscal sustainability, we’re seeing capital migrate toward dollar-denominated instruments as investors seek higher returns,” he said. The cedi has depreciated 8.7% against the dollar this quarter, according to Bank of Ghana data.

The concern follows a 300 basis point decline in 91-day T-bill rates since January, now standing at 18.5%. This monetary easing contrasts sharply with the central bank’s recent 100 basis point hike in the policy rate to 28%, revealing a growing policy divergence that has unsettled markets.

Analysts note the tension reflects Ghana’s fragile post-debt restructuring economy, where inflation remains elevated at 23.2% despite recent declines. “Investors are voting with their capital,” said Nana Ama Poku, head of research at Databank Group. “When real returns turn negative after accounting for inflation and currency risk, dollar assets become the default hedge.”

The Ministry of Finance maintains the yield compression signals restored investor confidence following Ghana’s successful IMF program review. However, banking sector data shows a 15% quarter-on-quarter drop in T-bill holdings by commercial banks, with corresponding increases in foreign currency deposits.

Policy Crosscurrents



The discord between fiscal and monetary authorities has raised questions about economic coordination. While the Treasury pursues cheaper domestic borrowing, the central bank remains focused on inflation containment and currency stabilization – objectives that may require higher rather than lower yields.

Market participants suggest the solution lies in addressing fundamental drivers of currency weakness, including Ghana’s persistent trade deficit and uneven export performance. Until these structural issues are resolved, interest rate policy may continue to generate conflicting signals and unintended capital flows.

The coming weeks will test whether Ghana’s economic managers can align their approaches to prevent further erosion of investor confidence in local currency assets. With the cedi’s stability crucial to IMF program targets, the stakes for coherent policymaking have never been higher.