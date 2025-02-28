Ghana’s FDA Clarifies Tomato Product Safety Amid Misreported Study

Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has moved swiftly to dispel public concerns over recent reports claiming banned substances were found in tomato paste, attributing the confusion to a misinterpreted study from 2018.

The Authority stressed that while the research initially highlighted issues with tomato mix products, inaccurate media coverage wrongly applied the findings to tomato paste, sparking unnecessary alarm.

The controversy began after multiple outlets, including MyJoyOnline and Citi Newsroom, cited a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) article referencing the six-year-old study. The FDA clarified that the research, which detected synthetic dye erythrosine (Red Dye 3) in some products, was formally reviewed during its 2023 Scientific Forum. Crucially, the Authority emphasized that erythrosine has been banned in Ghanaian tomato-based products since 2015, with strict enforcement measures implemented post-2018 to ensure compliance.

“Tomato paste and tomato mix are not the same,” explained FDA Chief Executive Officer Delese Mimi Darko, addressing the core of the misunderstanding. “Paste must contain at least 24% tomato concentrate, while mixes can have as little as 7%, alongside additives like starch or natural colors.” Following the 2018 findings, the FDA enforced recalls, destroyed non-compliant batches, and fined manufacturers using prohibited dyes.

The Authority reiterated that erythrosine remains prohibited in tomato products but is permitted in minimal, regulated quantities in items like candies and baked goods under international standards. To safeguard consumers, the FDA highlighted its multi-layered oversight: rigorous pre-market testing for all registered tomato products, unannounced factory inspections, and partnerships with accredited labs for advanced chemical analysis.

The incident has reignited debates about collaboration between regulators and academia. The FDA urged institutions like KNUST to consult with its experts before publishing studies with potential public health implications. “Misinterpreted data can erode trust unnecessarily,” Darko noted, pointing to Ghana’s robust food safety record.

While the FDA’s response has reassured many, the episode underscores the fragile balance between transparency and clarity in scientific communication. For consumers, the takeaway is clear: Ghana’s tomato paste remains safe, but vigilance—and accurate reporting—are essential to maintaining confidence in the nation’s food systems.