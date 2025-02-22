Ghana’s ‘Feed the Industry’ Initiative: Learning from Past Failures to Boost Agriculture-Industry Links?

Ghana’s Minister for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, recently unveiled plans for the ‘Feed the Industry’ project during a meeting with the CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC).

The initiative aims to tackle persistent raw material shortages in local manufacturing by creating direct supply partnerships between commercial farmers and industries. While the government touts it as a breakthrough in aligning agriculture with industrial needs, skepticism lingers given Ghana’s history of failed attempts to bridge this gap.

Past initiatives, though well-intentioned, often stumbled over execution. The 1970s Operation Feed Yourself campaign, for instance, mobilized citizens to boost food production but collapsed due to poor post-harvest infrastructure and a lack of structured markets. Decades later, the Ghana Commercial Agriculture Project (GCAP) improved farming practices but prioritized export crops over local industrial supply chains. More recently, the Planting for Food and Jobs program (2017–2023) increased crop yields but left farmers stranded with surplus harvests, underscoring the recurring disconnect between production and processing.

The ‘Feed the Industry’ initiative distinguishes itself with a sharper focus on contract-based farming, where farmers grow specific crops under guaranteed purchase agreements with manufacturers. Targeting staples like maize, cassava, and palm oil—critical for Ghana’s food processing and textile sectors—the plan also emphasizes private-sector investment in storage, processing, and logistics. Minister Ofosu-Adjare argues this shift from subsidy-driven models to market-led partnerships will ensure sustainability. “This isn’t just about growing more,” she stated. “It’s about growing for industry.”

However, challenges loom. Ghana’s infrastructure gaps, including dilapidated roads and inadequate storage facilities, could derail even the most meticulously designed supply chains. Political transitions have also historically upended agricultural policies, raising questions about continuity. Farmers, meanwhile, face hurdles accessing financing to meet contract obligations—a gap the government has yet to fully address.

Anthony Morrison, CEO of Ghana’s Chamber of Agribusiness, cautiously welcomed the initiative but stressed the need for data-driven strategies. “Raw material profiling is essential,” he noted. “We must align production with actual industrial demand, both locally and globally, to avoid repeating past cycles of waste.”

As Ghana gears up to launch the project, stakeholders are watching closely. Will ‘Feed the Industry’ finally break the cycle of unfulfilled promises, or will it become another footnote in the country’s struggle to harness its agricultural potential? The answer may hinge on whether lessons from the past have truly been learned—and whether political will can outlast electoral cycles.