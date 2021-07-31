Ghana’s female boxer to fight WIBA Youth World Championship in the UK

Ghana’s Gifty Amanua Ankrah will in September fight Eleanor Coulson for the vacant Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) Youth World Championship in the United Kingdom.

The fight fixed September 4, would have the vacant Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Youth World Championship at stake at the Hilton Brighton Metropole in the UK.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates that, there would be two Youth World Championships and one European Championship on the night.

The bout would be under the promotion of Trevor Lake (Sportsnarium Events) and Lee McAllister (Assasin Management and Promotions.

The Ghanaian, who is among the few female boxers in the country is confident of winning the vacant titles in her bid to enhance her records.

She is expected to leave the country in the later parts of August for the United Kingdom.

Naomi Konadu, the Manager of the boxer said the fight was an opportunity there were looking for so they would grab it with both hands.

She said they have been training hard in the last few months and the boxer would make Ghana proud by winning the vacant titles.