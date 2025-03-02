Ghana’s Film Authority CEO Champions Global Ambitions for Local Cinema

Kafui Danku, Executive Secretary of Ghana’s National Film Authority (NFA), has pledged to position the country’s film industry as a global contender, vowing to leverage collaboration and innovation to elevate its international profile.

In a bold vision statement shared on social media, Danku framed her leadership as a turning point for Ghanaian cinema, emphasizing the need for “concerted effort” to achieve transformative growth.

“This new chapter is an opportunity to uplift, empower, and create a lasting impact in Ghana’s film and media industry,” Danku declared. She outlined plans to strengthen partnerships with filmmakers, investors, and policymakers, aligning her strategy with President John Dramani Mahama’s broader agenda to boost creative sectors as drivers of economic diversification.

Her remarks follow recent government efforts to revitalize cultural industries, including tax incentives for local productions and infrastructure projects such as the stalled National Film Studio. Danku’s appointment, widely praised by industry stakeholders, signals a renewed focus on addressing systemic challenges like funding gaps, piracy, and limited global distribution networks that have long stifled Ghana’s cinematic potential.

In her post, Danku thanked the president for his “confidence” and praised the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts for its “inspiring leadership.” Analysts interpret her rhetoric as a nod to pending policy shifts, including potential reforms to copyright enforcement and incentives to attract international co-productions.

Ghana’s film industry, once a regional powerhouse during the 1990s “Golden Age” of video films, has struggled to compete with Nigeria’s Nollywood and South Africa’s well-resourced studios. Critics argue that decades of underinvestment and fragmented governance have left the sector reliant on low-budget, direct-to-video releases, with few films breaking into mainstream international markets.

Danku’s global recognition push aligns with broader African creative ambitions, as streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime increasingly seek content from the continent. “Ghanaian stories resonate universally, but we need infrastructure and strategic marketing to meet global demand,” said filmmaker Leila Djansi, whose works have screened at international festivals.

Skeptics, however, caution that bureaucratic hurdles and political lip service could undermine progress. “Past administrations made similar promises,” noted culture critic Nana Ama Asante. “Success hinges on sustained funding, not just slogans.”

For now, Danku’s optimism has reignited hope among industry professionals. With Ghana’s rich storytelling heritage and a diaspora eager to engage, the NFA’s blueprint—if executed—could redefine the nation’s cultural footprint. As global audiences hunger for diverse narratives, the world may soon see Ghana’s cinema step into the spotlight it has long deserved.