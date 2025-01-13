Ghana’s Finance Minister-Designate Unveils Plan to Cut Taxes and Boost Revenue Without New Levies

During his vetting session before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, January 13, 2025, Finance Minister-designate Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson unveiled a bold strategy to overhaul Ghana’s tax system.

His plan, which aims to reduce certain taxes, including the highly controversial betting tax, seeks to increase the country’s tax revenue from 13.8% to 18% of GDP without introducing any new taxes.

Dr. Ato Forson was asked by Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, Lauretta Korkor Asante, how the government would address the potential revenue shortfall following the removal of certain taxes. In his response, the Finance Minister-designate expressed confidence in the government’s ability to increase revenue without resorting to higher taxes. “We do not need to introduce new taxes. What we need is better collection systems and improved tax compliance,” he asserted, underlining that the key to raising revenue lies in enhancing the efficiency of the tax collection process rather than simply increasing tax rates.

A central part of Dr. Ato Forson’s plan involves eliminating what he refers to as “nuisance taxes,” with the betting tax being one of the first to be removed. He emphasized that the betting tax, which currently generates only 50 million cedis annually, is not a significant contributor to Ghana’s overall revenue. “The noise with the betting tax does not comprehend the imposition of such a tax,” he stated, making it clear that scrapping it would not negatively impact the country’s economic growth.

Dr. Ato Forson’s approach is a part of a larger strategy aimed at simplifying Ghana’s tax system by eliminating low-yield taxes and focusing on those that bring in more substantial revenue. His focus on improving tax compliance and reforming the tax collection system rather than introducing new taxes reflects his belief that the government can increase revenue without burdening Ghanaians with higher taxes.

Additionally, Dr. Ato Forson stressed the importance of tackling tax evasion and improving the efficiency of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). The goal, he explained, is to ensure that more individuals and businesses pay the taxes they owe. In tandem with this, he emphasized the need for prudent government spending to ensure that the country’s finances remain stable. “We will streamline government spending and focus on effective revenue generation, which will be key to stabilizing the economy,” he explained.

With this proposal, Dr. Ato Forson intends to chart a path for Ghana’s economy that focuses on efficiency, transparency, and effective revenue collection—aiming to create a tax system that works for both the government and its citizens.