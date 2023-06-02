Ghana’s finance minister sues Captain Smart for defamation

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has sued Onua TV Morning Show Host, Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as “Captain Smart” for defamation.

According to the Minister, he was defamed when the maverick Onua Maakye Host accused him on May 22, 2023 of having taken 10 percent of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) economic bailout secured by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Aside demanding a sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis as General Damages including aggravated and/or Exemplary Damages for Defamation for the libel uttered by the Defendant, the Minister also wants an apology and retraction of the said words.

The Minister who has come under attack to be fired by the President also seeks a perpetual injunction restraining the Captain whether by himself, his servants, agents or assigns from repeating similar or other defamatory words against him.

Ken Ofori Atta’ lawyers insist the words as uttered by the Defendant means the Plaintiff is corrupt and has diverted public funds or has abused his office.

It may be recalled that last year, Broadcaster and Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company, Paul Adom-Otchere also sued Captain Smart, and Media General Ghana Limited for defamation.

Adom-Otchere is, among other things, demanding GH¢10 million as compensation for the damages caused to his reputation following some comments made against him by Captain Smart on Onua FM/TV.

The host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV claims the plaintiff on August 26, 2022, made defaming comments against him and also accused him of being a corrupt journalist on Onua FM/TV’s “Onua Maakye” show.

Source: mypublisher24.com