Ghana’s Finance Minister to brief Parliament on DDEP on February 16

The Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, is scheduled to brief Parliament on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme on Thursday, February 16.

Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, said this when he presented the Business Statement of the House for the week ending Friday, February 17.

He said the leadership had engaged the Minister pursuant to the Speaker’s directive to the Business Committee to invite him to make a policy brief on the Debt Exchange Programme on Tuesday, February 14.

However, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the Minister indicated that he had committed to an earlier engagement on behalf of the Government on the said Tuesday.

He had accordingly agreed to attend upon the House for the policy brief on Thursday, February 16.

Concerning the launch of the 30th Anniversary of Parliamentary Democracy under the Fourth Republic, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the official launch had been scheduled for Wednesday, February 15.

In that regard, Parliament had earmarked a number of activities throughout the year to celebrate this monumental milestone.

The ministers of Communications and Digitisation, Sanitation and Water Resources, Lands and Natural Resources, and Roads and Highways are also expected to attend upon the House to respond to 38 questions – one urgent and 37 orals.