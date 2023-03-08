Ghana’s FinTech sector is set to export innovations to world

Ghana FinTech is set to export innovations to world if its key industry stakeholders invest in key capacity needed to harness its collective resources to build its innovativeness across the FinTech ecosystem. This assertion came to light at the end of a two-day FinTech and innovations workshop organized by Knowledge Innovations a leading digital transformation consultancy firm.

The workshop took place from 22nd -23rd February 2023 in Accra and was facilitated by leading experts such as King Carl Tornam Duho of Dataking Research Lab, Julia Asante – Mensah of Innovare, Henry Cobblah of iSolve Africa, Richard Nunekpeku of Sustineri Attorneys and Derrydean Dadzie of DreamOval.

The participants were taken through critical FinTech topics including Financial Technologies (FinTech) and Digital Transformation, Fintech and Innovation: The Ghanaian perspective, Understanding Cybersecurity risks in FinTech, FinTech Key trends and applications, Emerging technologies driving Fintech, Technologies and Innovations driving Fintech, FinTech Legal and Regulatory framework and Innovation strategy: developing your Fintech strategy. Participants were Ebenezer Kwapong Owusu, Prince Annie, Enoch, Enchill, Eric Manu, Michael Appiah-Kubi, John Oppong, Michael Nartey, Raphael Amaning, Frederick Polley, Ayisha Abdallah,Emmanuel Sarkoh, Emmanuel Dadzie, Christiana Tetteh and Gilbert Worgbah

Speaking at workshop, Dr Kwami Ahiabenu a tech innovation expert and lead trainer at Knowledge Innovation said “We are committed to help FinTech industry players to build knowledge and skills in enabling innovative solutions since this is a critical strategy for them to stay competitive, relevant and more importantly serve their customers by solving important problems”

As part of the certification process and to test the level of skills and knowledge acquired by participants, the participants took an end of course examination and were awarded a certificate of completion from Global Centre for Fintech Innovations, Canada.

Commenting on the courses, the delighted participants at the end of course said: “The training was relevant and educative. Thanks to the organisers”.

“The training has alighting me more on cryptocurrency and how the sector should be on my list”.

“Great training. Very interactive. Keep up the good work”.

“As a newbie to the fintech industry this training has been very helpful. Training was very relevant to my journey in the FinTech industry. It is great way of keeping Industry players to be aware of latest trends and innovations needed in their line of duty”

The 5th FinTech and Innovations training course is scheduled to take place from 19 -20 November 2023.

About Knowledge Innovations

Knowledge Innovations is a leader in the provision of innovative services and products to help solve challenging problems particularly in the areas of Fintech, Financial Services, and digital transformation among others.