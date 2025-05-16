Ghana’s First Female Scrap Dealers Gain Formal Industry Recognition

The Ladies in E-Waste and Scraps Association (LEWSA) has been officially incorporated into Ghana’s Suame Magazine Industrial Development Organisation (SMIDO), marking a milestone for gender inclusion in the country’s recycling sector.

The integration follows a five-year German-Ghanaian partnership aimed at empowering women in the male-dominated scrap trade.

“This formal recognition gives our members protection and voice in industry decisions,” said Emmanuella Serwaa Gyawu, a representative from ECOCENT Recycling. Since its establishment in 2023 through the German Development Cooperation and Ghana’s Ministry of Environment, LEWSA has trained 350 women scrap dealers and implemented safety protocols for handling electronic waste.

The initiative addresses longstanding challenges in Suame Magazine, a 200-acre industrial hub where women scrap traders previously faced exclusion from pricing discussions and safety training. German development agency GIZ, implementing the program on behalf of Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation, has provided technical training and operational support including tricycle fleets for waste collection.

Environmental Protection Agency officials and local police commanders attended the inauguration ceremony, pledging enhanced oversight of scrap trading practices. The collaboration forms part of broader efforts to professionalize Ghana’s circular economy while improving working conditions in the informal sector.