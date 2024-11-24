Ghana’s First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo Champions NPP Candidates in Eastern Region Visit

The First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has concluded a successful community outreach visit to the Eastern Region, where she advocated for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and parliamentary candidate for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo’s visit kicked off with the inauguration of a new healthcare facility in Gbolo Kofi, aimed at improving access to medical services in the area. Following the ceremony, the First Lady joined a lively campaign rally at Adawso Market, one of the largest commercial centers in the Akuapem North constituency.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd of traders and locals, Mrs. Akufo-Addo called for robust support for Dr. Bawumia, highlighting his commitment to national development and his work across multiple sectors. “Dr. Bawumia has demonstrated his dedication to improving the lives of Ghanaians,” she stated, emphasizing his leadership and vision for a prosperous future.

She also urged the market women and other residents to back Sammi Awuku, whom she referred to affectionately as “my son,” praising his dedication to serving the Akuapem North constituency.

The visit saw an outpouring of support from the community, with traders and residents greeting the First Lady and the NPP team with cheers and chants as the convoy made its way through Gbolo Kofi, Adawso, Mamfe, and Mampong.

The enthusiastic reception underscored the strong political momentum behind Dr. Bawumia and Sammi Awuku as they continue their campaign in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.