Ghana’s First National Bank and Solar Taxi Launch Home Equity Loans for Electric Vehicles

First National Bank Ghana has teamed up with electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Solar Taxi to roll out an innovative financing scheme aimed at accelerating Ghana’s shift to green mobility.

Under the partnership, homeowners can now leverage their property’s equity to purchase EVs, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in West Africa’s evolving sustainable transport landscape.

Announced this week, the program allows eligible homeowners to access up to 70% of their property’s value through USD-denominated equity release loans, exclusively for buying electric cars from Solar Taxi’s lineup. The move aligns with Ghana’s broader push to curb carbon emissions, following recent investments in electric public buses and renewable energy infrastructure.

“This isn’t just about financing cars—it’s about empowering Ghanaians to join the climate solution while saving on long-term transport costs,” said Kojo Addo-Kufuor, Executive Head of Home Loans at First National Bank. He emphasized that the loans, available to both existing customers and new applicants, combine financial flexibility with environmental stewardship. Homeowners must hold titled residential properties to qualify.

Solar Taxi, a Ghanaian EV startup known for its locally assembled vehicles, offers sedans, SUVs, and crossovers under the scheme. The company’s Chief Investment Officer, Loving Asibey Koranteng, noted that affordability remains a key barrier to EV adoption in the region. “By unlocking home equity, we’re turning parked assets into engines of sustainability,” he said.

Driving Change Beyond Roads



The partnership arrives as Ghana battles rising transport-sector emissions, which account for nearly 45% of urban air pollution. While the government’s recent deployment of electric buses signaled progress, private EV ownership remains low due to high upfront costs and limited financing options. Analysts say the equity loan model could disrupt this trend by tapping into Ghana’s $40 billion residential property market.

“Homeownership is widespread here, but liquidity is tight,” explained energy economist Nana Ama Boateng. “Mobilizing property value for green tech isn’t just smart—it’s necessary for inclusive climate action.”

Critics, however, caution against risks. With interest rates hovering around 18% in Ghana’s volatile economy, some worry homeowners could overleverage properties. First National Bank insists safeguards are in place, including stringent eligibility checks and USD-linked repayments to hedge against currency fluctuations.

A Test Case for Africa



Ghana joins a handful of African nations experimenting with novel EV financing. Rwanda’s pay-as-you-go solar car leases and Kenya’s e-motorcycle subsidies have seen mixed success. Solar Taxi’s model stands out by targeting middle-class families—a demographic often overlooked in green transitions.

“If this works, it could blueprint how banks across the continent rethink collateral,” said Accra-based financial Journalist Roger A. Agana. “Imagine using land equity to fund solar farms or biogas systems next.”

For now, the focus remains on scaling EV access. As Solar Taxi ramps up production, the bank plans outreach campaigns to demystify EV benefits, from lower maintenance costs to tax incentives. With Ghana’s energy sector still reliant on fossil fuels, the partnership also underscores the need for parallel investments in charging infrastructure and renewable power.

As dusk fell over Accra’s bustling streets, early loan applicant Esi Mensah test-drove a Solar Taxi sedan. “My house is helping me buy a car that doesn’t poison my city,” she said. “That’s progress I can breathe in.”