Ghana’s First Sci-Fi Film Wins Three Awards at Miami Film Festival

Ghana’s groundbreaking science fiction film, The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST, has made history by winning three prestigious awards at the 2025 Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival (MiSciFi), marking a significant achievement for the country’s film industry on the global stage.

The film, which is Ghana’s first foray into the sci-fi genre, won the Best Zero Budget Feature Film award, celebrating the film’s exceptional quality despite its limited budget. It also claimed the Best Afrofuturism Film award for its innovative and culturally rich portrayal of African themes, as well as the highest honor, the MiSciFi BEACON Award. This coveted award is akin to the Palme d’Or at Cannes and is given to the country where the film was made — in this case, Ghana.

The win was a major milestone for the Ghanaian film industry, showcasing local talent and cementing Ghana’s presence in the global sci-fi arena. Writer and director Majeed Sayibu, lead actor and producer Agbeko “Bex” Mortty, and actress Etornam Adgbo represented Ghana at the awards ceremony in Miami, Florida, on January 19, 2025, concluding a week of activities to celebrate MiSciFi 2025.

“We are incredibly honored to have The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST recognized with these awards. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team,” said Majeed Sayibu. “We are proud to represent Ghana on this prestigious platform and share our unique storytelling with a global audience.”

The film’s success has been met with praise from the Ghanaian film community. Ivan Quashigah, Founder and CEO of Farmhouse Productions, expressed his pride, stating, “Fantastic news that the first Ghanaian sci-fi film wins an award at such a prestigious festival. This is a big statement for the Ghanaian film industry, and I feel so proud and vindicated that we on the panel of the National Film Authority saw the promise of the movie and shortlisted it. Congratulations to the team!”

The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST is a thought-provoking adventure that explores themes of human responsibility, self-growth, and the future of Africa. The story follows Adam, a man sent by the United African Federation to repopulate a new planet after an apocalyptic event on Earth. Upon arrival, Adam must battle a threatening entity to ensure the survival of humanity.

The film has garnered praise not only for its innovative approach to science fiction but also for its message of sustainability and collective responsibility. Artist and Architect Asare Adjei described the film as “a wonderful and imaginative sci-fi adventure that raises questions on our collective responsibility towards our planet and each other.”

Q-Vision Ltd, the production company behind the film, is leading the way in creating compelling, innovative Ghanaian cinema, and with this international recognition, The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST has firmly placed Ghana on the global film map.