Ghana’s First Skeleton Olympian Akwasi Frimpong Earns Podium Finishes At North American Cup Skeleton Races

Ghana’s first skeleton Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong, had two podium finishes during the IBSF North American Cup skeleton races in Park City, Utah on November 21 and 22. Frimpong finished 5th and 6th during the races, which included his first time sliding under 50 seconds.

Frimpong also recorded personal bests on his down time and push time on the Park City Olympic Bobsled track. Frimpong’s podium finishes come after finishing 9th and 12th earlier this month during the IBSF NAC races on the fastest sliding track in the world in Whistler, Canada.

He says the experience was made more special having his two daughters watching him and cheering him on.

“I’m making great progress in my sliding with the help of my sponsors and support team. I’m excited to continue to represent Ghana and the Continent of Africa. I’m so hungry for more big results this season.”

Frimpong’s next races will be in Lake Placid, New York December 4-7.