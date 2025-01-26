Ghana’s First ‘Tourism Stakeholders Mixer’ Set to Address Key Industry Challenges

The tourism sector in Ghana is gearing up for an important dialogue as the first-ever ‘Tourism Stakeholders Mixer’ is set to take place on February 12 at the Conclave Meetings and Events Centre in Osu.

The event, organized by the Ghana Tourism Forum, aims to bring together influential professionals from the public, private, and academic sectors to address the pressing issues facing the industry and explore solutions for a more sustainable future.

The theme of the event, “Building a Sustainable Tourism and Hospitality Industry Together,” emphasizes the need for collaboration across all sectors to ensure the long-term growth of tourism in Ghana. One of the key speakers for the event will be Professor Kwaku Boakye, a Tourism Consultant and Vice Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University, who is expected to provide valuable insights into the future of the tourism sector in the country.

One of the central issues facing Ghana’s tourism industry is the human resource gap, particularly the shortage of trained personnel such as tour guides and hospitality staff. This shortage negatively impacts the quality of service in the sector and highlights the need for better workforce development, training, and retention strategies. Discussions on these topics will take center stage during the mixer, alongside debates on sustainability, innovation, and post-pandemic recovery.

Fuseini Nawaru, CEO of Hausa Tours and coordinator of the Ghana Tourism Forum, stressed the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable growth within the industry. “The ‘together’ part of the theme is very key to the message we want to put across,” Nawaru emphasized, highlighting that industry leaders, policy-makers, investors, and local communities all have crucial roles to play in promoting tourism in Ghana.

Environmental challenges such as the effects of illegal mining (Galamsey) and the negative impact on tourist destinations are also major concerns. Additionally, the visa application process and the perception of crime and instability in certain regions pose challenges for Ghana’s tourism competitiveness, especially with neighboring countries like Nigeria increasing their appeal to tourists. The mixer will explore ways to address these challenges and leverage digital platforms and online marketing tools to reach a broader audience.

This event comes at a time when tourism has become a vital part of Ghana’s economic growth, creating jobs and fostering cultural exchanges. However, despite its potential, the industry still faces numerous challenges. The mixer will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage in strategic dialogue, identify solutions, and collaborate on ways to unlock the full potential of Ghana’s tourism sector.

The event is organized in collaboration with the African Tourism Research Network (ATRN) and Bentsifi, a media platform dedicated to stimulating travel and promoting local tourism. Other members of the planning committee include Samuel Obeng Appiah of VoyagesAfriq, Kwaku Passah Snr. of Exotic Adventures, Janice Tagoe of Janice Digital, Edith Pinaman of Ellevan Consult, and PaJohn Dadson, among others.

The ‘Tourism Stakeholders Mixer’ promises to be an important step towards uniting the key players in the tourism and hospitality value chain, sparking critical discussions on the future of the industry in Ghana.