Ghana’s Fish Stocks Plummet 90% in Three Decades, Threatening Industry Collapse

Ghana’s fishing industry faces an existential crisis as new data reveals a catastrophic 90% decline in fish stocks over the past 28 years.

From a robust catch of 274,000 metric tonnes in 1996, annual yields have collapsed to just 20,000-22,000 metric tonnes today, according to Kofi Agbogah, Executive Director of Hεn Mpoano, a coastal resource management organization.

The crisis hits hardest among small pelagic species like anchovies and sardines – staple catches for coastal communities. Agbogah warns current fishing practices prevent fish from reproducing, with fishers increasingly catching pregnant fish during vulnerable migration periods. “One pregnant fish carries 50,000 potential offspring. When we catch it, we’re erasing an entire generation,” he explained during an appearance on GPHA’s Eye on Port programme.

This unsustainable harvest could wipe out Ghana’s small fish species within 5-10 years, jeopardizing over 2.7 million livelihoods dependent on the fisheries sector. The situation has become so dire that Agbogah describes it as a national emergency requiring immediate intervention.

At the heart of the debate is Ghana’s closed fishing season policy, established under the 2002 Fisheries Act to allow fish stocks to recover. While industrial trawlers observe a two-month moratorium, recent calls to exempt artisanal fishers threaten to undermine conservation efforts. Agbogah argues these exemptions could prove disastrous: “The sea needs rest just like workers need breaks. Poverty cannot justify ignoring biological realities.”

He proposes reforming government support systems during the closed season, suggesting direct mobile money transfers to registered fishers instead of current food distribution programs prone to mismanagement. With Ghana already spending over $50 million annually on premix fuel subsidies, redirecting just one month’s allocation could sustainably support fishers during the moratorium.

The solution, Agbogah stresses, requires political courage to enforce existing laws based on scientific evidence. Ghana possesses both the legal framework and biological data to reverse the decline – what’s missing is consistent implementation. As fish stocks continue their precipitous fall, the window for action narrows, with the survival of coastal communities hanging in the balance.

This crisis extends beyond environmental concerns, threatening food security in a nation where fish provides 60% of animal protein intake. The collapse of small pelagics would ripple through Ghana’s economy, from market women to fish processors, making urgent policy reform not just an ecological imperative but an economic necessity.