Ghana’s Food Price Crisis Sparks Call for State Banks to Prioritize Farming Over Profit

Ghana’s battle against runaway food inflation—now the highest among lower-middle-income African nations—has reached a tipping point, with experts warning that the country’s state-owned banks must urgently refocus on agricultural financing to avert prolonged economic pain.

A grim World Bank report this month confirmed Ghana’s unenviable position, with food inflation hovering near 40%, squeezing households and sparking protests. But financial analyst Dr. Richmond Atuahene insists the crisis isn’t just about poor harvests or global shocks: it’s a failure of institutions meant to fuel farming growth.

“State banks have lost their way,” Atuahene told The High Street Journal, singling out the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Development Bank Ghana (DBG), and Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) as key players in need of radical reform. His critique centers on what he calls a “dangerous drift” toward profit-driven universal banking at the expense of rural communities. The ADB, originally created to uplift farmers, now operates like any commercial bank, offering mortgages and corporate loans while smallholders struggle to secure affordable credit. “How can we tackle food inflation when farmers pay 30% interest for a loan to buy seeds?” Atuahene asked.

His solution hinges on three seismic shifts. First, the ADB must ditch its jack-of-all-trades model and return to its roots, offering low-cost loans exclusively for agriculture—from tractor purchases to warehouse construction. Second, the DBG should abandon its role as a middleman funneling funds through other banks and instead lend directly to farmers growing staples like rice, maize, and tomatoes. Lastly, GEXIM, which currently prioritizes industrial exports, must pivot to financing agro-processing and value-added goods like shea butter and poultry, reducing reliance on imported foods that strain the cedi.

The proposals face steep hurdles. Decades of underinvestment have left Ghana’s agricultural sector fragmented, with poor roads, erratic rainfall, and post-harvest losses exceeding 30%. State banks, wary of defaults, often view farming as high-risk. Yet Atuahene argues this mindset perpetuates the crisis. “Banks complain about defaults, but how do you repay loans when you’re charging farmers extortionate rates?” he said, pointing to Kenya’s success with state-backed crop insurance and Ethiopia’s targeted lending for irrigation.

Critics warn that overhauling these institutions could destabilize their finances, but Atuahene counters that the status quo is costlier. Ghana spends over $1 billion annually on food imports—a figure that could plummet with vibrant domestic production. “Imagine if ADB loans helped farmers grow enough rice to cut imports by half,” he said. “That’s billions saved, the cedi stabilized, and prices dropping in markets.”

The clock is ticking. Street vendors in Accra’s Makola Market already report dwindling sales as customers ration purchases. “A tin of tomatoes now costs more than my daily earnings,” said trader Ama Serwah, echoing nationwide frustration. Meanwhile, policymakers face mounting pressure to act before next year’s elections.

For Atuahene, the path forward is clear: “Agriculture isn’t just a sector—it’s survival. Unless these banks wake up and serve farmers, not shareholders, Ghana’s food crisis will become a permanent emergency.” The question now is whether those in power will listen—or let the fields lie fallow.