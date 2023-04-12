Ghana’s Foreign Affairs minister meets Italian counterpart

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has held a bilateral meeting with her Italian counterpart, Mr Antonio Tajani, during an official visit to Rome, Italy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement said during the meeting, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey noted that Ghana and Italy had enjoyed longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation over many years.

She reiterated the importance of exploring further cooperation in the areas of agriculture, security, trade, and investment for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

She also highlighted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of an industrialised Ghana and called on the Minister to encourage Italian Businesses to explore investment opportunities in Ghana.

On his part, Mr Tajani also reiterated the need for further collaboration between the two countries and expressed Italy’s interest to engage in areas of trade, energy, and addressing issues of immigration and terrorism.

He also expressed a willingness to engage in the agricultural sector.