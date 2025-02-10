Ghana’s Foreign Minister Launches Committees to Overhaul Passport Services, Protect Diaspora Workers

Ghana’s newly appointed Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, wasted no time setting his agenda in motion, inaugurating two high-stakes committees on his first day in office to tackle long-standing frustrations with passport services and the welfare of citizens abroad.

The move signals a sharp pivot toward modernization and migrant rights under his leadership.

The first committee is tasked with transforming Ghana’s passport application system into a round-the-clock operation, a shift Ablakwa described as “non-negotiable” for efficiency. Plans include full digitalization of processes, integration of biometric databases to eliminate redundant data collection, and partnerships with courier services to deliver passports directly to applicants. “Why must citizens repeatedly submit biometric details the government already holds? This redundancy ends now,” Ablakwa asserted, referencing the thousands of uncollected passports languishing in offices due to bureaucratic delays. The 24-hour model aligns with President John Mahama’s broader “24-hour economy” vision, which aims to boost job creation and public service efficiency. Ablakwa hinted the initiative could triple staffing at passport offices to meet demand.

The second committee targets the exploitation of Ghanaian migrant workers, a crisis Ablakwa called a “national disgrace.” He cited rampant abuse by foreign employers and fraudulent recruitment agencies, including wage theft and confiscated passports. To counter this, the committee will push for government-to-government labor agreements modeled after systems in Cuba and Indonesia, where regulated migration has bolstered both worker protections and economic returns. “Our citizens’ dignity cannot be auctioned to the highest bidder. Fair treatment isn’t optional—it’s imperative,” Ablakwa declared.

Both committees face a tight one-month deadline to present actionable recommendations, with the minister emphasizing “immediate implementation” of reforms. The urgency reflects mounting public impatience over passport delays and horror stories from migrant workers, many of whom return home indebted and traumatized.

Ablakwa also addressed concerns within his own ministry, vowing to prioritize staff welfare. He reaffirmed plans to extend duty waivers for retiring officers and improve working conditions—a pledge familiar to observers of his tenure as North Tongu MP, where he championed civil service reforms.

The announcement has drawn cautious optimism. Civil society groups applaud the focus on migrant rights but urge scrutiny of labor agreements to avoid replicating past failures. Meanwhile, tech advocates question whether Ghana’s digital infrastructure can support a seamless 24-hour passport system, given persistent issues with power outages and internet reliability.

As Ablakwa’s committees sprint toward their deadlines, the stakes are clear: for Ghanaians at home and abroad, these reforms aren’t just about convenience—they’re a litmus test for a government promising to bridge the gap between citizen needs and bureaucratic inertia.