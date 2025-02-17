Ghana’s Forgotten Ayalolo Buses Could Ignite 24-Hour Economy and Tackle Unemployment

In the heart of Ghana’s economic challenges, a fleet of abandoned buses coated in dust has emerged as an unlikely symbol of hope.

The Ayalolo buses, once hailed as a transformative solution for urban mobility, now sit idle—victims of neglect and mismanagement after their prominent role in the 2023 African Games. Yet, their revival could unlock a wave of job opportunities and breathe life into the government’s ambitious vision for a 24-hour economy.

Originally launched in 2016 to ease Accra’s crippling traffic and offer affordable transport, the 742-million-cedi Ayalolo project initially connected key cities like Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi. Today, only a handful of these buses remain operational. Experts argue that rehabilitating the fleet would do more than decongest roads—it could anchor a radical economic shift. By restoring reliable round-the-clock transit, Ghana could empower workers in healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing to adopt night shifts, effectively stretching productivity beyond the traditional 9-to-5 framework.

The link between transportation and economic vitality is undeniable. A functional Ayalolo shuttle system would ensure nurses, factory staff, and security personnel can commute safely at odd hours, eliminating a major barrier to round-the-clock operations. But the ripple effects go deeper. Over 3,000 direct jobs—drivers, mechanics, and support staff—could emerge overnight, with thousands more indirect roles in sectors like food vending, retail, and logistics blooming around transport hubs. For a country grappling with youth unemployment, this could be a lifeline.

Critics, however, urge caution. The program’s earlier collapse under financial strain and maintenance lapses offers a stark warning. Past mismanagement saw buses grounded due to unpaid fuel bills and spare part shortages. A reboot would demand rigorous oversight, transparency, and partnerships with private operators to avoid repeating history.

Economists highlight broader stakes. A revived Ayalolo network could signal Ghana’s commitment to infrastructure reliability, attracting foreign investors eyeing opportunities in the government’s 24-hour economy pitch. The Arab Bank, among others, has already shown interest in funding such initiatives. Meanwhile, local businesses—from midnight eateries to pharmacies—stand to gain as increased foot traffic fuels demand for 24/7 services.

For workers like Kwame Adjei, a factory hand in Kasoa, the stakes are personal. “Getting home after a late shift is a gamble. If these buses ran all night, I’d work extra hours without fear,” he says. His sentiment underscores a universal truth: infrastructure isn’t just about movement—it’s about dignity, security, and opportunity.

As Ghana weighs this pivot, the Ayalolo buses represent more than metal and machinery. They are a test of political will, a chance to convert past failures into a launchpad for inclusive growth. Success could redefine urban life, turning idle assets into engines of employment and around-the-clock prosperity. The road ahead is bumpy, but for a nation in search of solutions, it’s a journey worth taking.