Ghana’s Former Finance Minister Declared Fugitive Amid Mounting Corruption Probes

Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has officially labeled former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice after he repeatedly failed to appear for questioning in connection with a sweeping corruption investigation. The announcement, made during a tense press briefing in Accra, marks a dramatic escalation in a case that has gripped the nation and raised questions about accountability within the highest echelons of government.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng revealed that Ofori-Atta, who served as finance minister from 2017 until early 2024, is under scrutiny for his alleged role in multiple high-stakes financial dealings. Among the cases under investigation are a contentious revenue assurance contract between state-owned Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority, aimed at curbing losses in the petroleum and mining sectors. Agyebeng emphasized that the deal, initially touted as a solution to revenue leaks, is now suspected of involving irregularities that demand urgent clarification.

Further probes focus on the abrupt termination of a multi-million-dollar partnership between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC), a Chinese firm contracted to modernize the country’s power distribution network. Critics have long questioned the transparency of the deal’s cancellation, which left taxpayers footing a hefty bill for unresolved contractual obligations.

The OSP is also examining Ofori-Atta’s involvement in the financially troubled National Cathedral project—a polarizing initiative championed by President Nana Akufo-Addo—as well as the procurement of 307 Mercedes-Benz ambulances under a scandal-plagued Health Ministry contract. Additionally, investigators are tracing suspicious payments from the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Tax Refund Account, which Agyebeng described as “critical to understanding potential misuse of public funds.”

Ofori-Atta’s legal team claims the former minister has been abroad since January 2 for medical treatment, submitting a letter from an unnamed foreign doctor stating he requires further evaluation and possible surgery. However, the OSP has rejected these explanations, arguing the documentation lacks credibility. “There is no evidence to suggest Mr. Ofori-Atta’s life would be endangered by his return,” Agyebeng asserted, dismissing requests to delay the interrogation.

The case has ignited fierce public debate, with anti-corruption advocates hailing the OSP’s firm stance as a watershed moment for Ghana’s fight against graft. Yet skeptics question whether the pursuit of such a prominent figure—once a key architect of the administration’s economic policies—signals genuine reform or political theater ahead of upcoming elections.

As pressure mounts, the OSP has vowed to pursue “all legal avenues” to secure Ofori-Atta’s return, including potential international collaboration. For now, the former minister remains overseas, his absence casting a long shadow over Ghana’s governance landscape and testing the resolve of institutions tasked with upholding accountability.

The unfolding saga underscores a pivotal challenge for Ghana: balancing the presumption of innocence with the public’s demand for transparency in a nation weary of financial scandals. With Ofori-Atta’s fate hanging in the balance, the case could redefine the boundaries of impunity for the political elite.