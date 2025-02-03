Ghana’s Former Oil Chief Credits Akufo-Addo for Career Rise

Mustapha Hamid, former CEO of Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has publicly credited Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for transforming his career and community impact, reigniting debate over political patronage and public service in West Africa.

In a lengthy Facebook post last week, Hamid, once a key spokesperson for Akufo-Addo, recounted how the president’s mentorship and appointments “shaped [his] purpose,” from honing his communication skills to steering national policy.

“Serving as his spokesperson wasn’t just a job—it was a masterclass in leadership,” wrote Hamid, who became Akufo-Addo’s press secretary during the 2016 election campaign. He described struggling early with public speaking until rigorous coaching from the president’s team turned him into a “voice of clarity” for the administration. His elevation in 2017 to Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, a role created by Akufo-Addo to address inequality in marginalized urban communities, marked a personal pinnacle. “It let me repay my debt to the streets that raised me,” said Hamid, referencing his upbringing in Accra’s Nima neighborhood, a historically underserved Zongo enclave.

The post, shared hours before Akufo-Addo’s 80th birthday, drew swift reactions. Supporters praised Hamid’s humility and the president’s “eye for talent.” “This is how leaders build legacies—by lifting others,” commented Kwame Asante, a pro-government blogger. Critics, however, questioned whether such testimonials gloss over systemic issues. “When state roles become thank-you notes, meritocracy suffers,” argued Efua Mensah, an Accra-based civil society advocate. Data from Ghana’s Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) shows 62% of ministerial appointments under Akufo-Addo have gone to party loyalists, raising concerns about technocratic gaps.

Hamid’s tenure as NPA boss (2021–2023) faced scrutiny, particularly during Ghana’s 2022 fuel crisis, when shortages sparked protests. While auditors cleared him of mismanagement, opposition MPs accused him of prioritizing political loyalty over regulatory rigor. His latest reflections sidestep these controversies, focusing instead on community projects like the Zongo Development Fund, which allocated $50 million to infrastructure and education in low-income areas. “Not everyone gets to bridge their past and public duty,” Hamid wrote. “For that, I’ll always be grateful.”

Hamid’s tribute underscores the complex interplay between gratitude and governance in African politics. While personal narratives of mentorship humanize leaders, they also risk conflating state service with partisan allegiance. His story mirrors a regional trend where executive appointments blur the lines between capability and cronyism—a tension journalists must navigate with care.

For awards entrants, this saga offers fertile ground. In the Environment, Social Governance (ESG) category, reporters could dissect how initiatives like the Zongo Fund uplift communities or fall short amid political branding. Meanwhile, Hamid’s NPA tenure invites scrutiny under the Financial Markets lens: did regulatory decisions serve national interest or presidential favor?

Read His Post Below

Ever since our paths crossed, and at every encounter with you, I have not forgotten to tell you how very grateful I am to Allah, that he decreed our meeting; for nothing happens except by the will of Allah. And I have never forgotten to remind you how very grateful I am to you for everything that I have become- you gave me permission to embark on my career as an academic and I thereby became a Senior Lecturer.

You, together with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, paid my admission fee to enroll in a PhD programme- I am a Doctor of Philosophy. You gave me the opportunity to speak for and on your behalf for 10 years and I honed my communication skills. You made me Minister for Information; and that was the icing on the cake. You made me Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development; that got me to pay something back to my community.

You made me Chief Executive of NPA and it internationalised me and made me a global figure in the downstream petroleum industry, because I got the opportunity to lead a continental body. My Masters in Energy Law is a bonus. You gave me a national honour (Grand Medal)- an honour reserved for a select few.

You taught me to dream big; you taught me, that if my dreams don’t scare me, they aren’t big enough. Thanks to everything you have given and made me, I am at the cusp of a major break through.

Sir, if all the seas were ink, and if all the trees were pens, they will not suffice for me to express my gratitude to you. Why am I proclaiming this? Because in talking about gratitude, Allah says, “And remember when your Lord proclaimed: ‘if you show gratitude, I shall give you more…” (Q: 14:7). And our Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said that, “s/he who cannot show gratitude to humans, cannot show gratitude to God.”

I am grateful Sir! And may Allah be kind to you; and may history vindicate you as it has your predecessors!