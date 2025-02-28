Ghana’s Frema Agyfi Clinches Bronze at African Junior Judo Championships in Algeria

Ghanaian judoka Frema Agyfi, based in the United Kingdom, delivered a standout performance at the 2025 African Junior Judo Championships in Algiers, securing a bronze medal in the women’s 57kg category.

The 18-year-old’s podium finish marked Ghana’s sole medal at the tournament, spotlighting the nation’s potential in underfunded sports like judo.

Agyfi’s achievement holds added significance as the event serves as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Veteran Ghanaian judo coach Elkanah Dodoo hailed her success, urging greater investment in athletes. “Frema has shown that Ghana has raw talent, but without consistent funding for training and international competitions, we risk missing opportunities to qualify for global stages like the Olympics,” Dodoo said.

The rising star, coached by London-based Edward Stewart Greenhill, relied on her family to cover registration and travel costs—a common hurdle for Ghanaian athletes in less mainstream sports. “My parents sacrificed a lot for this,” Agyfi acknowledged. “But for Ghana to compete consistently, we need the government and private sector to step up. Sports like judo shouldn’t depend solely on families.”

Her call echoes broader challenges in Ghana’s athletic ecosystem, where limited funding often sidelines athletes outside football. The judo federation, for instance, lacks structured support for youth competitors, forcing talents like Agyfi to seek training abroad.

The bronze medal win has reignited discussions about creating sustainable pathways for Ghana’s emerging athletes. “Frema’s story isn’t unique,” Dodoo added. “Imagine what could happen if corporate sponsors partnered with sports federations to nurture talent early.”

Agyfi, now eyeing future qualifiers, hopes her performance sparks change. “This medal is for Ghana,” she said. “But it’s also a reminder—when we invest in our youth, we can achieve greatness.”