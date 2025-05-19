Ghana’s Fuel Costs to Hit $1 Billion in 2025 Amid Gas Infrastructure Push

Ghana faces a projected $1 billion expenditure on liquid fuels for thermal power generation in 2025, Energy Minister John Jinapor revealed during the launch of committees for the Second Gas Processing Plant (GPP2) in Accra.

The staggering cost—driven by annual electricity demand growth of 300MW—prompted urgent government action to transition from expensive diesel and heavy fuel oil to domestic gas solutions.

The GPP2 project, now underway, aims to address Ghana’s 100 million standard cubic feet daily gas deficit, which currently forces reliance on costlier liquid fuels. Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson emphasized the plant’s economic rationale, noting that just two years of fuel savings could fund the entire facility. The initiative follows criticism from energy think tank ACEP, which flagged Ghana’s $290 million loss from flared gas in 2023 and urged transparent contracting for GPP2 to avoid repeating past cost overruns.

Once operational, the plant is expected to halve Ghana’s annual fuel spend to $500 million while boosting LNG/LPG availability and creating jobs. The ministers acknowledged delays in gas infrastructure development under previous administrations, with Forson directing the technical committee to expedite the project amid rising IPP payment demands.