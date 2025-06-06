Ghana’s Fuel Imports Dominate 2024 Trade Bill Despite Stronger Cedi

Refined petroleum products, led by diesel and petrol, remained Ghana’s largest import expense in 2024, accounting for over a quarter of the nation’s total import bill.

This continued dominance underscores Ghana’s persistent reliance on external energy sources even as the cedi strengthened and global oil prices moderated.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service’s 2024 Trade Report, automotive gas oil (diesel) was the single largest import item, valued at GH¢28.3 billion. Petrol followed closely at GH¢21.9 billion, with other petroleum oils adding GH¢17.6 billion. Combined, refined fuel imports reached GH¢67.8 billion, representing approximately 27% of Ghana’s total imports for the year.

The data highlights a structural dependence on imported fuels critical for transportation, industrial operations, and thermal power generation. This reliance persisted despite the Ghanaian cedi appreciating by over 13% in the second half of 2024. While the stronger currency reduced the per-unit cost of imported fuel, overall import volumes remained high.

The significant fuel expenditure occurred alongside rising domestic energy demand and ongoing power generation investments. The report attributes the continued reliance on imports to the underutilisation of the Tema Oil Refinery and limited alternative refining infrastructure, hindering progress towards energy security goals despite discussions about sustainable alternatives and boosting domestic capacity. Key suppliers included Togo, the Netherlands, and Singapore.

Analysts cited in the report warn that the substantial fuel import bill poses long-term fiscal and foreign exchange risks, particularly during periods of global oil price volatility. With refined fuels consistently topping Ghana’s import list year after year, the data points to an urgent need for strategic shifts in energy policy, increased investment in local refining capabilities, and exploration of alternatives to imported fossil fuels to mitigate economic vulnerabilities.