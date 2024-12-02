Ghana’s Gabby Otchere-Darko Advises Voters to Look Beyond Cedi Depreciation in Upcoming Elections

Political strategist and lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has urged voters in Ghana not to base their decision in the 7 December 2024 general elections solely on the depreciation of the cedi against foreign currencies like the US dollar and British pound.

In a post on social media on Monday, Otchere-Darko pointed out that both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have overseen significant depreciation of the cedi during their terms in office. Under the NDC, with John Mahama serving as Vice President and later President, the cedi depreciated by 71% between 2009 and 2016. Meanwhile, during the NPP’s tenure with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Vice President, the cedi has fallen by 72% since 2016.

While acknowledging the importance of currency depreciation, Otchere-Darko emphasized that voters should focus on broader issues, such as the parties’ achievements, the candidates’ leadership qualities, and their vision for the future of Ghana. He stressed that the election should not be decided on the basis of a desire for change or continuation, but on tangible progress and the potential for future development.

Otchere-Darko encouraged Ghanaians to consider the candidates’ track records, their ability to protect and build on the nation’s progress, and the vision they offer for the future. He posed the question of which candidate would be best trusted to deliver on Ghana’s needs.

As the election approaches, Dr. Bawumia, the NPP candidate, faces opposition from former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC. Recent polls suggest that Dr. Bawumia is likely to win with a slight majority, capturing 50.2% to 50.5% of the vote. The NPP is also expected to secure around 148 out of 276 seats in the parliamentary elections, which will be held alongside the presidential vote.