Ghana’s Gender Ministerial Nominee Champions Extended Maternity Leave

In her vetting session before Parliament on January 22, Naa Momo Lartey, the nominee for Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, voiced strong support for extending maternity leave in Ghana, underlining the vital role it plays in both the health of mothers and the well-being of their children.

Lartey’s comments underscore the importance of a more compassionate approach to maternity leave, noting that the current policy falls short in supporting women during the crucial postpartum period. “It is important for women to have a prolonged leave period, not only to take care of the children but also to properly heal,” Lartey stated. She further urged employers to consider extending maternity leave, even recommending that, when possible, a six-month leave be granted to new mothers to ensure their full recovery and bonding with their newborns.

At present, Ghana’s statutory maternity leave stands at 12 weeks, or three months, a duration that some critics feel is insufficient for the recovery and bonding needed during the early stages of motherhood. This policy is relatively short compared to other African nations, such as Kenya and South Africa, which offer 14 and 16 weeks of maternity leave, respectively. The global standard, as recommended by the International Labour Organization, advocates for a minimum of 14 weeks.

Lartey acknowledged the importance of collaboration with various stakeholders, including civil society organizations and advocates, to drive the necessary reforms. “I will sit with all stakeholders, CSOs who are deep into it, and I will join the many advocates to look at what is best and ensure that we push it,” she remarked. She made it clear that, if the people of Ghana are in favor of the change, she would wholeheartedly champion the cause, positioning herself as a key proponent of reforming maternity leave in the country.

This call for extended maternity leave reflects growing global recognition of the importance of supporting mothers, not just during pregnancy, but in the critical postpartum months. It remains to be seen whether Lartey’s push for reform will lead to concrete policy changes, but her commitment to the cause is clear. As the conversation about women’s health and rights continues to evolve, it will be essential for Ghana to reassess its policies and align them with both regional and global standards for the benefit of its mothers and children.