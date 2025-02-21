Ghana’s “Generalist” Banks Stifling Economic Growth, Expert Warns

Ghana’s banking sector, dominated by institutions offering broad, unfocused services, is failing to drive growth in critical industries like agriculture and manufacturing, according to leading banking consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene.

In a stark critique, he argues that the country’s reliance on universal banks—which prioritize trading government bonds over sector-specific lending—has left key economic pillars starved of tailored financial support.

“Our banks are jacks of all trades, masters of none,” Atuahene told The High Street Journal, urging a radical shift toward specialized banking models. “How can we transform agriculture if banks lack experts who understand the cost of planting maize or raising poultry? They’re busy chasing treasury bills instead of solving real-sector challenges.”

The warning comes ahead of Ghana’s National Economic Dialogue (March 3–4, 2025), where policymakers will debate reforms to revive an economy grappling with inflation, currency instability, and mounting debt. Atuahene’s push for specialization echoes Nigeria’s 2009 overhaul, when it abandoned universal banking to create institutions focused on agriculture, industry, and infrastructure—a move credited with stabilizing its financial system despite mixed long-term results.

Currently, less than 10% of Ghanaian bank loans target agriculture, a sector accounting for nearly 20% of GDP and employing over half the workforce. This mismatch, Atuahene says, reflects a systemic failure: universal banks lack the expertise to design risk-sharing models for farming’s seasonal cycles or manufacturing’s capital-intensive needs. Instead, they funnel over 40% of investments into government securities, prioritizing short-term gains over developmental impact.

“Imagine an agricultural bank staffed by agronomists and food production experts,” he said. “They could craft loans aligned with harvest cycles, insure weather risks, and boost yields. But today, our banks have no such depth.”

Critics warn that specialization carries risks, including reduced liquidity and overexposure to sector-specific downturns. Yet supporters counter that targeted lending could unlock growth in Ghana’s untapped industries, from tech startups to affordable housing. With the IMF urging fiscal discipline, the government faces pressure to redirect financial resources toward job-creating sectors.

As dialogue delegates prepare to meet, Atuahene’s proposal tests Ghana’s appetite for structural reform. The stakes are high: without sector-focused banks, analysts fear the country’s bid to diversify its economy—and curb its reliance on volatile commodity exports—will remain stalled.

“Nigeria recognized universal banking wasn’t working,” Atuahene said. “Ghana must wake up before it’s too late.”