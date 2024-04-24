Ghana’s George Lamptey Officiates At Nelson Mandela Tournament In Durban

Former President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. George Lamptey was appointed to the International Boxing Association (IBA) as an International Technical Officer (ITO) at the recent international tournament in South Africa.

The prestigious Nelson Mandela Boxing Tournament which attracted African countries took place in Durban.

He was surprised Ghana’s Black Bombers could not take part as the prize money of $ 5000 for gold, $ 3000 for Silver, and $1,500 for bronze winners was cool and good.

“I am very sad that my country, Ghana could not take part, because they are preparing for the World Olympic Qualifier, but they could gain a lot here,” he told Yours Truly.

He observed that Ghanaian boxers are not exposed so they often lose some matches which they can win easily.

He called for more financial support for the Black Bombers, Black Rockets, and Black Hitters.

The inaugural Mandela African Boxing Cup took place from 15-21 April at the International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.