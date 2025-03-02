Ghana’s GIFEC Vows to Bridge Digital Divide with Rural Network Expansion and Tech Hubs

Ghana’s push to connect underserved rural communities to telecommunication networks and accelerate digital literacy received a boost this week as the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) outlined ambitious plans to eliminate connectivity gaps and modernize community tech hubs.

Dr. Rashid Tanko-Computer, the agency’s acting CEO, announced the strategy during a televised interview, framing it as critical to advancing the government’s broader “Resetting Agenda” for economic and technological transformation.

“No community will be left behind in this digital age,” Dr. Tanko-Computer declared on TV3’s Hot Issues program, emphasizing GIFEC’s renewed focus on expanding rural telephony and internet access. “We are zooming into areas with network challenges, ensuring every Ghanaian—whether in a village or city—can access communication tools essential for education, business, and governance.”

The pledge comes amid persistent complaints from rural regions, where patchy mobile coverage and unreliable internet hinder access to digital banking, telehealth services, and e-government platforms. GIFEC, which has installed over 2,000 rural cell sites since its inception, now aims to expedite infrastructure deployment, though Dr. Tanko-Computer did not specify timelines or funding details. Critics argue past initiatives have struggled with maintenance and sustainability, leaving some earlier sites nonfunctional.

In tandem with connectivity efforts, GIFEC plans to revitalize over 300 Community ICT Centers (CICs) nationwide, retrofitting them with modern computers, high-speed internet, and coding labs. The upgrades align with the government’s goal to train one million coders by 2030—a program touted as key to preparing Ghana’s youth for tech-driven job markets. “These centers will become innovation incubators,” Dr. Tanko-Computer said. “We’re moving beyond basic computer literacy to specialized skills like software development and AI.”

The announcement follows GIFEC’s internal restructuring, which the CEO claims will streamline operations. He promised tangible results by the second quarter of 2025, though observers note the agency faces steep challenges, including securing consistent electricity for rural sites and combating theft of telecom equipment—a recurring issue in remote areas.

While the vision has been welcomed, digital rights advocates urge transparency. “Ambition is commendable, but execution is everything,” said Ama Asante, director of Accra-based NGO TechForAll. “GIFEC must publish clear metrics—like the number of new communities connected monthly—to hold itself accountable.” Others stress the need for public-private partnerships to offset costs, given Ghana’s fiscal constraints.

For Dr. Tanko-Computer, the mission is personal. A former telecom engineer, he rose to prominence by designing Ghana’s first rural broadband project in the early 2010s. Now, as CEO, he faces a taller order: transforming GIFEC from a infrastructure provider into a catalyst for nationwide digital equity. Success, he insists, will hinge on collaboration. “This isn’t just GIFEC’s task—it’s Ghana’s collective responsibility.”

As the clock ticks toward his self-imposed Q2 deadline, all eyes are on whether these promises can transition from rhetoric to reality.