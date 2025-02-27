Ghana’s Gig Economy Gains Momentum Amid Push to Bridge Farming and Industry

Ghana’s gig economy is rapidly expanding as efforts to connect agriculture with industrialization unlock new opportunities for flexible work, particularly among the youth.

Analysts point to this synergy as a catalyst for job creation, offering a lifeline in a country where traditional employment remains elusive for many.

At the heart of this growth is the drive to add value to agricultural products through processing and manufacturing. Louis Yaw Afful, a trade and investment expert and advisor on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), argues that strengthening ties between farms and factories could spur short-term gig jobs. “The gig economy thrives on the backbone of our economic structure,” he explains. “By linking agriculture to industry, we open doors for thousands of roles in logistics, packaging, and tech-driven services.”

Already, platforms like ride-hailing services Bolt and Uber, delivery apps Glovo and Jumia Food, and freelance hubs such as Upwork are reshaping how Ghanaians earn a living. Drivers, couriers, and remote workers are tapping into global markets from their homes, while skilled professionals design websites or manage projects for international clients.

Afful also highlights the potential of a 24-hour economy to accelerate gig work. “Round-the-clock operations, whether in agriculture processing or e-commerce, create continuous demand for flexible labor,” he notes. This aligns with global trends, as the gig economy—valued at $556.7 billion in 2024—is projected to triple by 2032, offering young graduates alternative career paths outside rigid office hours.

The World Bank estimates Ghana’s informal sector, which includes gig workers, employs over 80% of the workforce. This shift is softening the blow of unemployment, providing income streams for those sidelined by traditional sectors. Yet challenges persist: irregular wages, lack of social protections, and gaps in digital infrastructure could stall progress.

Experts stress that Ghana’s success hinges on strategic investments. Improving roads and storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses, expanding broadband access, and incentivizing agribusiness startups could solidify the gig economy’s role. Coupled with AfCFTA’s promise of broader market access, these steps might position Ghana as a regional hub for innovation and trade.

“The future isn’t just about creating jobs—it’s about creating adaptability,” says Accra-based economist Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah. “If Ghana leans into its strengths—agriculture, tech-savvy youth, and regional trade—the gig economy could become a cornerstone of inclusive growth.”

For now, the blend of farming and industry is painting a hopeful picture: one where flexibility meets opportunity, empowering a generation to work on their own terms.