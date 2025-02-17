Ghana’s Global Stars Shine in Europe as World Cup Qualifiers Loom

With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, Ghanaian players across Europe’s top leagues are staking compelling claims for spots in Otto Addo’s Black Stars squad, delivering standout performances that blend individual brilliance with team success.

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) continues to redefine his Premier League impact, breaking his personal goal-involvement record this season. The dynamic forward notched his 11th contribution (7 goals, 4 assists) during Bournemouth’s 3-1 victory over Southampton, surpassing last season’s tally of 10. His relentless form has propelled the Cherries to an unlikely fifth-place standing, earning plaudits for his pace and precision in final-third decisions.

Ernest Nuamah (Lyon) injected hope into his struggling Ligue 1 side with a goal and assist in their 2-1 win over Montpellier. The 22-year-old’s third direct goal contribution in four games showcased his growing influence, completing 18 passes and drawing fouls that disrupted opponents’ rhythm. His emergence as a creative force could offer Ghana versatility in attack.

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) celebrated his 21st birthday with a bittersweet milestone—his first Premier League goal of the season—though it came in a 3-1 loss to Bournemouth. The winger’s darting runs and composure in tight spaces reminded fans of his untapped potential, a trait Black Stars coaches hope to harness.

Defensive stalwarts also made waves. Tariq Lamptey (Chelsea) marked his 100th Premier League appearance with a masterclass in a 3-0 win, stifling Chelsea’s attack to zero shots on target. His blend of speed and tactical discipline positions him as a critical asset for Ghana’s backline.

In Greece, Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK FC) turned provider with two assists in a 7-0 demolition of Lamia, adding to his season tally of five goals and two assists. His resurgence as a marauding left-back offers depth to Ghana’s defensive options.

Meanwhile, Eric Boakye (Aris Limassol) netted in a commanding 3-0 Cypriot league win, underlining his midfield engine qualities. Teammate Alex Opoku Sarfo also featured, hinting at Ghana’s pipeline of emerging talent.

The Bigger Picture



As Ghana prepares for June’s qualifiers, this wave of form couldn’t be timelier. Semenyo’s clinical edge, Nuamah’s flair, and Lamptey’s defensive grit present Addo with enviable options. Yet challenges linger: Kamaldeen’s consistency and integrating Europe-based stars with homegrown talents will test tactical cohesion.

Fans are buoyed, however, by the professionalism shown abroad. These players aren’t just chasing personal glory—they’re reigniting hope for a nation eager to reclaim its place among football’s elite. With the World Cup window closing in, every pass, tackle, and goal writes a new line in Ghana’s quest for global reckoning.