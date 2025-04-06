Ghana’s Gold Board to Serve as Sole Trader, Not Regulator, in Sector Overhaul

Sammy Gyamfi, Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), has clarified the role of the proposed Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), dismissing concerns about conflicts of interest in the government’s gold sector reforms.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on April 5, Gyamfi emphasized that GoldBod would function exclusively as the nation’s sole gold buyer and exporter—not as a market regulator—to eliminate pricing distortions and smuggling.

“GoldBod will have no competitors in trading, thus no conflict of interest,” Gyamfi stated, comparing the model to Ghana Cocoa Board’s system of licensing private buyers. Under the plan, GoldBod will centralize purchasing, assaying, and exports while authorizing private entities as licensed buying agents. This structure, he argued, prevents the “player-referee” dilemma by separating trading from oversight functions, which will remain with existing bodies like the Minerals Commission.

The intervention targets two critical leaks in Ghana’s gold economy: an estimated $2 billion annual loss to smuggling and foreign traders’ failure to repatriate 40% of export revenues, per Bank of Ghana 2024 data. By mandating all gold flow through GoldBod, the government aims to boost forex reserves and promote local refining, a shift from current practices where 80% of gold exports leave unprocessed.

Ghana’s gold monopoly approach mirrors historical commodity control models but introduces modern adaptations. While Cocoa Board’s licensed buyer system stabilized producer prices, its rigidity later discouraged value-added investment. GoldBod’s success may hinge on balancing centralized oversight with flexibility for private refiners, a lesson from Tanzania’s 2017 mineral export reforms that initially choked small miners.

The timing is strategic: gold prices hit record highs amid global economic uncertainty, and Ghana seeks to maximize returns from its status as Africa’s top gold producer. Yet risks persist. Artisanal miners, who contribute 35% of national output, may resist formalization if pricing lacks transparency. Moreover, the model’s forex benefits could be undermined unless paired with strict enforcement, a challenge given Ghana’s porous borders.

As parliament debates the GoldBod bill, stakeholders await details on pricing mechanisms and licensing terms. The initiative could redefine resource nationalism in Africa, if it learns from both Ghana’s cocoa legacy and newer mineral governance experiments across the continent.