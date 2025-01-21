Ghana’s Gold-for-Oil Program Faces Scrutiny Amid Profit and Loss Concerns

In recent months, a wave of scrutiny has hit Ghana’s novel gold-for-oil initiative, a program that has attracted both praise and criticism. At the heart of the controversy are the Bank of Ghana and the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), the state-run entity at the center of the program.

Allegations of financial mismanagement and questionable trading practices have surfaced, raising questions about the sustainability and transparency of the initiative. However, amid these concerns, MIIF’s undeniable success in growing its assets and generating revenue has also garnered attention.

The MIIF, established as a key player in managing the country’s mining revenues, has emerged as one of the most profitable state-owned organizations in Ghana. In the past three years, its assets under management have skyrocketed from a modest $180 million in 2021 to an impressive near $1 billion by 2024. In 2023 alone, the Fund recorded a staggering 100% profit increase. MIIF’s success in boosting mining capacity and enhancing Ghana’s equity interests in the sector has made it a pillar of the national economy.

The overarching goal of MIIF’s Gold Desk is to bolster the country’s foreign reserves and contribute to the stabilization of the Ghanaian cedi. By integrating the gold value chain, the initiative also includes plans for a gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), aimed at strengthening Ghana’s financial ecosystem. Additionally, the program seeks to formalize the small-scale mining sector, an area that has long been riddled with informality and inefficiency. According to a 2024 MIIF press release, these ambitious goals aim to help the Fund optimize its returns and stabilize the cedi while ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Despite its revenue-generating success, the program’s intricacies are not without controversy. Through its trading operations, MIIF has facilitated the inflow of significant capital into the country. Between October 2023 and September 2024, the Gold Desk, through a revolving trade line of $30 million in cedi-equivalent, attracted nearly $600 million into Ghana’s economy. Other trade lines contributed to total revenue exceeding $1 billion. However, the success has been tempered by accusations of forex losses, particularly in the latter half of 2024.

MIIF’s trading model, which is structured around two key programs—Gold for Forex and Gold for Oil—has raised concerns about the volatility it introduces into the foreign exchange market. The Gold for Forex program aimed to profit from the US dollar while simultaneously providing support for the cedi, which had been experiencing significant volatility. By disbursing a total of $30 million in cedi to a licensed aggregator, Goldridge, MIIF hoped to make consistent returns. Indeed, in the months following this transaction, the trade model delivered a robust $60 million in average monthly returns. This success caught the attention of local banks such as Fidelity, which entered into a pre-settlement arrangement with MIIF, investing their capital into the initiative. Between June and September 2024, this partnership returned approximately $150 million.

On the other hand, the Gold for Oil model, part of the government’s broader strategy to tackle rising fuel costs, did not require MIIF to inject any capital. Instead, Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) supplied cedis to MIIF, which used them to generate forex, amounting to roughly $650 million. These funds were used to stabilize fuel prices and support oil imports. However, the value of the forex generated fell below the mid-rate prescribed by Bloomberg, leading to a minor yet notable discrepancy in the rates and creating the potential for losses.

In September 2024, these trade initiatives revealed a stark reality: forex losses. MIIF disclosed that these losses amounted to approximately 8% of the total trade portfolio, leading to a total loss of $19.5 million from Fidelity Bank’s trade and $42 million from the Gold for Oil program with the BDCs. These losses, which had initially caused significant concern, have since been partially remedied. Reports indicate that the $19.5 million loss from Fidelity Bank’s trade has been fully recouped, and a substantial portion of the $42 million loss linked to the BDCs has been recovered, amounting to about $29 million.

Despite these setbacks, the gold-for-oil program is widely regarded as a success. The total revenue generated, combined with the impact on the cedi and the broader economy, suggests that MIIF’s approach has real potential. However, the losses serve as a cautionary reminder of the inherent risks involved in such large-scale financial operations.

Looking forward, MIIF’s future lies in its ability to adapt and refine its strategies. The Ghanaian government is exploring the creation of a national gold board, which would further formalize the trading of precious metals and potentially boost Ghana’s standing in the global market. While forex losses are common in such high-stakes trading programs, the MIIF has provided a model for how nations can leverage their natural resources for economic gain. With proper risk management, hedging strategies, and technological improvements, the gold-for-oil initiative could prove to be a game-changer for Ghana’s economy.

In the face of challenges, MIIF’s innovative approach remains a beacon of hope for the country’s future economic trajectory. Despite the volatility and occasional setbacks, Ghana’s experiment with gold-backed trading represents a bold new frontier in the global financial landscape.