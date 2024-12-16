Ghana’s Gold Reserves Surge to 28.1 Tonnes, Marking Significant Year-on-Year Growth

As of October 2024, Ghana’s gold reserves have reached a remarkable 28.1 tonnes, showing a significant increase from the 9 tonnes held a year earlier.

This surge reflects a year-on-year growth of 19 tonnes, representing a 211% increase in its gold holdings.

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), Ghana’s gold reserves now make up 41.2% of its total international reserves. This positions Ghana as the fifth-largest holder of gold reserves in Africa, following South Africa (125.4 tonnes), Egypt (126.8 tonnes), Libya (146.7 tonnes), and Algeria (173.6 tonnes). Algeria holds the highest gold reserves on the continent.

Globally, Ghana ranks 60th in terms of total gold reserves. The country’s gold holdings have been on a steady rise since May 2023, when they stood at just under 9 tonnes. In the past year, Ghana added over 19 tonnes to its reserves, with a further 1 tonne added in October alone.

The WGC also highlighted that central banks worldwide now hold a combined total of 36,320 tonnes of gold, representing 18.9% of global international reserves. The United States tops the list of countries with the largest gold reserves, holding 8,133 tonnes, which constitutes 74.9% of its total reserves. Germany and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) follow with 3,351 tonnes and 2,814 tonnes, respectively.

In October 2024, central banks globally reported a record 60 tonnes of net gold purchases, marking the highest amount for the year. The Reserve Bank of India led the charge, adding 27 tonnes to its reserves, followed by Turkey with 17 tonnes and Poland with 8 tonnes.

This surge in gold reserves underscores the growing importance of precious metals as a hedge against economic instability and currency fluctuations in an increasingly uncertain global financial landscape.