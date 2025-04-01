Ghana’s GoldBod Bill Passed After Cross-Party Scrutiny – Sammy Gyamfi

Precious Mineral Marketing Company (PMMC) CEO Sammy Gyamfi has defended the legislative process behind Ghana’s GoldBod Bill, rejecting claims it was rushed through Parliament without due diligence.

Speaking at a briefing in Accra, Gyamfi asserted the bill underwent “stringent parliamentary scrutiny,” including bipartisan debates and amendments proposed by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He revealed that NPP lawmakers, led by former Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam, initially supported the bill’s objective to centralize gold trade oversight but pushed for revisions to ensure regulatory clarity. “The minority acknowledged the GoldBod’s importance but insisted on refining the framework,” Gyamfi said, noting a four-hour committee session where amendments were debated. One senior NPP MP reportedly described it as the most rigorous review of recent legislation.

The bill, finalized within 68 days, followed regional consultations in mining hubs like Tarkwa and Kumasi, where traditional leaders and small-scale miners provided input. Gyamfi emphasized the process balanced speed with thoroughness, citing stakeholder workshops and technical reviews by legal and industry experts.

Critics, including civil society groups, had raised concerns over potential monopolistic practices under the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), which will regulate and oversee gold exports under the Finance Ministry. Gyamfi reiterated that the entity would focus on curbing illegal mining and maximizing state revenue without directly competing with private-sector traders.

The legislation aims to streamline Ghana’s gold sector, which contributes nearly half of national export earnings. With implementation pending, analysts await operational guidelines to assess impacts on artisanal miners and global trade partnerships.

Parliamentary records show 19 amendments were adopted during deliberations, though specifics remain undisclosed. As Ghana positions itself to leverage gold reserves for economic stability, the bill’s success hinges on balancing state control with market transparency.