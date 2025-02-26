Ghana’s Gong Gong Awards Reboot as Week-Long Creativity Festival

Ghana’s advertising and creative industries are set to ignite with the return of the revamped Gong Gong Festival of Creativity & Awards, a six-day celebration marking the comeback of the country’s most prestigious advertising honors after a two-year hiatus.

Organized by the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG), the festival, running from April 28 to May 3, promises a blend of glitz, grit, and groundbreaking ideas under the theme “Disrupt & Inspire.”

The rebranded event shifts from a single awards night to a full-throttle festival featuring exhibitions, masterclasses, and networking forums designed to spark collaboration across Ghana’s rapidly evolving creative sector. A highlight will be the Brand and Creativity Exhibition at Accra Mall, where agencies and brands will showcase cutting-edge campaigns, offering the public a firsthand look at the innovation driving modern advertising.

“This isn’t just about handing out trophies—it’s about challenging norms and elevating Ghana’s creative voice globally,” said AAG President Andrew Ackah. The festival culminates in the 17th Gong Gong Awards on May 3, with 17 categories recognizing excellence in radio, TV, digital media, PR, and brand strategy. New additions include awards for social media influencers, experiential marketing, and corporate brands excelling in creativity. Notably, the Gong Gong for Good category will spotlight campaigns driving social impact, while the Platinum Gong Gong remains the night’s top honor.

The timing couldn’t be more critical. Ghana’s advertising sector, valued at over $200 million annually, is grappling with digital disruption and rising competition from global platforms. The festival aims to position local talent as pioneers rather than participants, emphasizing homegrown strategies that resonate in an era of TikTok virality and AI-driven campaigns.

Entries, open until late April, cost ₵1,500 per submission, with discounts for agencies submitting multiple works. The AAG has urged agencies, brands, and freelancers to highlight campaigns from 2023 and 2024, particularly those leveraging Ghana’s unique cultural narratives or addressing pressing issues like climate change and financial inclusion.

Critics, however, question whether the awards can keep pace with industry shifts. While traditional media categories like Radio Craft and Out-of-Home remain staples, some argue the lineup needs sharper focus on emerging fields like generative AI or hyper-localized digital storytelling. Others praise the inclusion of client-side awards, such as Best Creative Brand, as a nod to collaborative success between agencies and corporations.

For small firms and independents, the festival offers rare visibility. “This is our Oscars,” said Accra-based creative director Nana Yaa Mensah, whose agency plans to submit a viral health campaign that doubled vaccination rates in rural areas. “Winning here can open doors to continental projects.”

Beyond accolades, the event underscores advertising’s economic clout. With Ghana’s creative industries contributing 3% to GDP, the AAG hopes the festival will attract investors and policymakers to a sector often overshadowed by tech and extractive industries.

As the countdown begins, the buzz is palpable. From Kumasi’s billboard designers to Tema’s digital startups, Ghana’s creatives are polishing their pitches, ready to prove that the next big idea might just come from a studio in Osu—not Silicon Valley.