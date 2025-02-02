Ghana’s Governance Under Scrutiny: Calls for Stricter Conflict-of-Interest Rules

The resignation of Kwasi Sarpong as Managing Partner of KPMG Ghana to focus on his role as Acting Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reignited debates over conflicts of interest in public office.

H. Kwesi Prempeh, Chairman of Ghana’s Constitutional Review Committee, has seized the moment to demand systemic reforms, arguing that professionals entering government roles should be required to sever ties with private-sector positions to safeguard public trust.

Prempeh, a legal scholar and governance expert, described the longstanding practice of dual roles in Ghana’s public sector as “problematic,” warning that overlapping professional and governmental responsibilities often create ethical dilemmas. In a social media post, he questioned why lawyers in active politics, including Members of Parliament and ministers, are permitted to maintain private legal practices—even representing clients in cases against the state. “Whose interest do you think they would serve first?” he asked pointedly, stressing that such arrangements risk prioritizing personal or private gains over public duty.

His critique follows Sarpong’s high-profile exit from KPMG, a move Prempeh called “necessary” but overdue. He argued that the government should enforce such resignations from the outset of appointments to avoid perceived or actual conflicts. “Mixing government work and private ventures, though common, undermines accountability,” he wrote, highlighting a tension between Ghana’s informal professional norms and the demands of transparent governance.

The debate unfolds alongside a legal challenge against Sarpong’s appointment. A private citizen, represented by former Deputy Attorney General Dominic Ayine, has sued the government, contesting the validity of his selection under former President John Mahama’s administration. While the suit’s specifics remain undisclosed, it underscores growing public skepticism about the neutrality of appointees with entrenched private-sector ties.

Prempeh’s remarks tap into a recurring criticism of Ghana’s governance framework, where blurred lines between public service and private enterprise have fueled allegations of favoritism and insider dealings. Critics argue that allowing officials to straddle both spheres risks eroding institutional integrity—a concern amplified in sectors like tax collection, where impartiality is paramount.

Globally, many democracies enforce “cooling-off” periods or outright bans on private employment for public officials to prevent conflicts. Ghana, however, lacks stringent legal barriers, relying instead on voluntary compliance. This gap, analysts suggest, leaves room for exploitation, particularly in industries where government contracts or regulatory decisions directly impact corporate interests.

As the lawsuit against Sarpong’s appointment proceeds, Prempeh’s intervention adds momentum to calls for legislative action. For Ghana’s anti-corruption advocates, the resolution of this case—and the government’s willingness to reform appointment protocols—could signal whether the nation is ready to prioritize ethical governance over entrenched professional convenience.

“Public office demands undivided loyalty,” Prempeh asserted. The question now is whether Ghana’s political class will heed that principle—or allow ambiguity to persist.