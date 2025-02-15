Ghana’s Government Pledges Data-Driven Overhaul in National Policies – Vice President

Ghana’s Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has declared the Mahama administration’s unwavering focus on leveraging data to steer national development, vowing that all policies and programs will hinge on empirical evidence to “reset” the country’s trajectory.

The pledge came during high-level talks with the British High Commission, where she underscored the transformative power of data in governance, drawing from her own successes in tackling systemic challenges.

“Data isn’t just numbers—it’s the backbone of accountability and progress,” Opoku-Agyemang said at a reception hosted by the British envoy. Reflecting on her tenure as Education Minister, she revealed how granular data analysis slashed teacher absenteeism rates from 27% to 7% by pinpointing problem areas and deploying targeted interventions. “When you measure, you manage. That lesson guides our approach today,” she added.

The discussions centered on strengthening ties between data analytics and policymaking, with an emphasis on transparency, resource allocation, and public trust. Opoku-Agyemang stressed that data would inform every phase of governance—from planning and monitoring to evaluating outcomes—ensuring decisions align with tangible needs rather than political expediency. “This is how we rebuild confidence in institutions,” she asserted.

The Vice President’s remarks signal a broader shift in the government’s strategy as it seeks to address Ghana’s economic challenges, including debt restructuring and public service reforms. By prioritizing data, the administration aims to depoliticize critical issues like education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, though skeptics question whether bureaucratic inertia and funding gaps will hinder implementation.

Critics have long accused past governments of relying on anecdotal evidence or partisan priorities, leading to misallocated resources and stalled projects. Opoku-Agyemang’s push for a culture of data-driven governance mirrors global trends, where nations like Rwanda and Estonia have harnessed analytics to streamline services and boost civic engagement.

As the Mahama administration prepares to unveil its policy roadmap, the focus on data transparency could also attract international partners. The British High Commission meeting hinted at potential collaborations in capacity-building and technology transfers, though details remain under wraps.

For now, the Vice President’s message is clear: Ghana’s revival hinges on cold, hard facts. “We won’t gamble with our future,” she said. “Every cedi spent, every program launched, will answer to the evidence.” Whether this mantra survives the rough-and-tumble of Ghanaian politics, however, remains the ultimate test.