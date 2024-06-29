Ghana’s Government Warns Against Emulating Violent Protests in Kenya

Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the government’s spokesperson for security and administration, has cautioned Ghana against replicating the violent protests seen recently in Kenya, which resulted in multiple casualties.

Speaking out against such actions, he emphasized the importance of utilizing democratic avenues to express grievances rather than resorting to violence.

“In this democratic era, there are multiple ways for the youth to voice their concerns without causing chaos,” Dr. Boakye-Danquah stated during an interview with Joy Prime. He specifically addressed Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, urging him to refrain from promoting similar demonstrations in Ghana.

The protests in Kenya, sparked by discontent over government policies, led to significant unrest and a tragic loss of life. Despite assertions from Mr. Ablakwa implicating President Akufo-Addo in controversial decisions, Dr. Boakye-Danquah reiterated that violent demonstrations are unwarranted in Ghana’s current context.

“While the circumstances may differ, we must condemn such violent actions outright,” Dr. Boakye-Danquah emphasized, highlighting Ghana’s commitment to democratic processes for addressing public concerns.

The government’s stance underscores its dedication to maintaining peace and stability. It urges citizens to engage constructively within the framework of Ghana’s democratic institutions.