Ghana’s health and food security threatened by Climate Change

A World Bank Group report has said the effects of climate change are posing health and food security risks to Ghana.

The Climate and Health Vulnerability Assessment (CHVA) for Ghana Report launched late Tuesday said climate change in Ghana is causing extreme weather events like floods and droughts, deepening Ghana’s exposure to illnesses like malaria and diarrhea diseases.

The CHVA report also pointed out that the elderly, youth and children have become more vulnerable to increasing health issues related to heat, air pollution and infectious diseases.

According to the report, the increased heat and expanded rates of infectious diseases have exposed at least two million people to the risk of death.

Decreased rainfall and increased temperatures have been the major characteristics of Ghana’s climate over the past 50 years, it added, noting that these developments led to 22 major climate events, including droughts, floods, wildfires and storms, affecting millions over the past 50 years.

“The CHVA report will contribute to the development of climate-resilient health systems in Ghana,” Mawuli Dzodzomenyo, the lead author of the report, said in his presentation.

Dzodzomenyo said he expected decision-makers to identify areas for improvement and allocate resources effectively to tackle adaptation and mitigation.

In his remarks, Robert Taliercio, World Bank country director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, said the World Bank’s focus is on producing such reports because they would help end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity through the promotion of a habitable planet.

“A healthy population is the cornerstone of prosperity. Therefore, implementing adaptation and mitigation measures is crucial not only to address current challenges but also to prevent further adversities,” Taliercio added.