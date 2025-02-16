Ghana’s Health Students Elect New Leaders Amid Calls for Stronger Advocacy

The National Health Students’ Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) ushered in a fresh wave of leadership on Saturday, February 15, 2025, electing seven National Executive Officers during its 16th Emergency Congress at the Accra School of Hygiene in Korle-Bu.

The vote, attended by delegates from universities and health training institutions nationwide, signals a pivotal moment for an organization tasked with amplifying the voices of Ghana’s future healthcare professionals.

Delegates from institutions including the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) converged to cast ballots in a tightly coordinated process overseen by NAHSAG’s Interim Management Committee (IMC). Security protocols were rigorously enforced, ensuring what organizers called a “transparent and incident-free” exercise.

Fabian K. Pinto Gaku, newly elected NAHSAG President, now faces the challenge of uniting a diverse coalition of health trainees—from medical students to public health aspirants—amid rising demands for curriculum reforms, improved student welfare, and greater inclusion in national health policymaking. He will be supported by Vice President Michael Darkwa Peprah, with Yaa Abrafi Ankomah taking the helm as General Secretary. Ethel Margaret Sebuabe assumes the role of Financial Controller, while Lauren Baaba Annan steps in as Coordinating Secretary. Priscilla Sankofia Gyinadu and Malcom Nyanke-Adjei Nyanzu round out the team as Women’s Commissioner and Public, Media, and International Relations Officer, respectively.

The election comes at a critical juncture for Ghana’s health education sector. Students have increasingly vocalized concerns over outdated training facilities, gaps in mental health support, and limited clinical placement opportunities—issues the new leadership is expected to prioritize. “This isn’t just about titles,” said a delegate from the University of Cape Coast, who spoke anonymously. “We need advocates who’ll push for tangible changes, not just promises.”

NAHSAG’s influence extends beyond campus gates. As Ghana grapples with healthcare worker shortages and brain drain, the association plays a key role in shaping policies that affect over 50,000 health trainees nationwide. Recent campaigns have focused on lobbying for increased government funding for health training institutions and partnerships to modernize laboratories.

Yet the road ahead is fraught with challenges. Previous administrations faced criticism for slow progress on issues like sexual harassment protocols and delayed stipends for allied health trainees. The new team’s ability to navigate bureaucratic hurdles while maintaining student confidence will test their mandate.

In his acceptance speech, Pinto Gaku struck a conciliatory tone, pledging “open-door engagement” with grassroots members. “Our strength lies in unity,” he declared. “We will work tirelessly to ensure no health student feels unheard or underserved.”

Analysts suggest the election’s smooth execution—a rarity in some student political circles—reflects NAHSAG’s maturing governance structures. The IMC’s emphasis on biometric verification and independent observers, observers note, set a benchmark for other student groups.

As the dust settles, all eyes turn to the incoming executives. With Ghana’s healthcare system under strain, their success—or failure—could ripple far beyond lecture halls, shaping the readiness of the next generation of nurses, pharmacists, and public health experts. For now, optimism prevails. “This team has fire in their bellies,” said a KNUST delegate. “But the real work starts tomorrow.”