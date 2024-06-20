Ghana’s Hearts-Kotoko Football Clash Revives Rivalry – Bagbin

Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, anticipates that the upcoming match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will rekindle their historic rivalry.

During the launch of the inaugural Democracy Cup, Speaker Bagbin emphasized the competitive spirit of the football clash, drawing parallels to elections where victory is similarly contested. He urged all parties to uphold sportsmanship, accepting outcomes for the nation’s development.

Addressing the Electoral Commission as the referee of elections, Bagbin called for transparency and peace in the upcoming polls. He praised both football clubs for accepting Parliament’s invitation to compete in the Democracy Cup, stressing the role of sports in promoting health and unity.

The Democracy Cup, Bagbin highlighted, reflects Parliament’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s democracy and bridging ties with its citizens.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will face off on July 5 at Accra Sports Stadium for this historic event.