Ghana’s Heavyweight Champion Osumanu Haruna Faces Title Defense Threat

Ghana’s WBO Africa Heavyweight Champion, Osumanu Haruna, better known as ‘Saabo,’ has been given a strict ultimatum to defend his title or risk being stripped of it.

Haruna, who holds a professional record of 15 wins, 3 losses, and no draws, is slated to face Nigerian boxer Idris Afinni in a highly anticipated bout. The fight, which is part of the Cabic Fight Night event, is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2025, at the Idrowhyt Events Center.

The event promises to feature a star-studded lineup of boxers, including Ghanaian Olympian Samuel Takyi and fellow boxers like Theo ‘Lopez’ Allotey, Emmanuel Quaye, Daniel Sellasi Gorsh, and Abubakar ‘Tilapia’ Kamoko. Also on the bill are Kevin Abraham, Africanus Neequaye, Michael Dark, Delali Miledzi, and Emmanuel Mankattah, making the night a must-attend for boxing fans in the region.

The fight is a critical one for Haruna, who is under pressure to defend his title after an extended period of inactivity. Idris Afinni, with a record of 15 wins, 7 losses, and 2 draws, will be a formidable opponent, and many are eager to see how Haruna will perform under the weight of the looming threat of losing his title.

The event is expected to attract a strong crowd, with gates opening at 6 pm. Tickets for the event are priced at 200 Ghanaian cedis for ringside seats, 100 cedis for regular stands, and 50 cedis for popular stands. Fans are expected to pack the venue for what promises to be an exciting evening of boxing.