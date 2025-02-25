Ghana’s Hidden Job Engines Defy Focus on Mining and Oil, Report Reveals

Beneath the buzz of Ghana’s oil rigs and gold mines, a quiet transformation is underway. New data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) exposes a stark truth: the sectors propping up the country’s job market aren’t the glitzy extractive industries but the unsung workhorses of manufacturing, commercial farming, and infrastructure.

Between 2013 and 2022, manufacturing productivity surged by 14%, adding tens of thousands of jobs even as the sector modernized. Commercial agriculture, often overshadowed by its subsistence counterpart, expanded output while creating stable roles—proving that farming can evolve beyond hand-hoes and poverty. Transportation, rarely praised beyond complaints about potholes, emerged as a stealth job creator, with highway projects sparking logistics firms, repair shops, and roadside businesses.

“We’ve prioritized sectors that look good on spreadsheets but fail to put food on tables,” said Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician, presenting the findings. “Real growth isn’t just productivity—it’s pairing that productivity with jobs people can build lives on.”

The numbers lay bare the disconnect. Mining and oil, which contribute nearly half of Ghana’s export earnings, created fewer than 2,000 net jobs last year. Meanwhile, a single cassava processing plant in Kumasi doubled its workforce to 1,200 since 2018 by linking smallholder farmers to international markets. “We’re turning farmers into entrepreneurs,” said plant manager Kwabena Osei, standing beside machinery packaging gari for European supermarkets. “That’s how you kill the ‘dirty job’ stereotype.”

Transportation tells a quieter story. New highways connecting northern farms to southern ports have birthed logistics companies and repair hubs. In Tamale, truck driver Alhassan Iddrisu shrugged when asked about the sector’s low profile: “Politicians debate oil royalties, but my kids eat because of these roads.”

The report arrives as Ghana battles a youth unemployment crisis, with 60% of its population under 25. While the finance sector adds high-skilled roles, it employs fewer people than a mid-sized tomato factory. “We need jobs for diploma holders and those who never finished school,” stressed GSS analyst Efua Mensah.

Critics argue past efforts to boost manufacturing stumbled over erratic power and cheap imports. But with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) headquartered in Accra, advocates see fresh potential. “Ghana could supply processed goods to 1.3 billion Africans,” said trade expert Kofi Adjepong-Boateng. “But only if roads, ports, and electricity keep pace.”

In Bolgatanga, 28-year-old welder Rafiq Salifu embodies the shift. After years of backbreaking work in illegal gold pits, he now crafts irrigation parts for commercial farms. “Mining nearly broke me,” he said, grease streaking his hands. “This job won’t make headlines, but it lets me sleep without worrying about tomorrow.”

The challenge now? Redirecting political energy—and investment—from fleeting extractive booms to sectors that hire real people. As the GSS report warns: “Growth without jobs is numbers without meaning.” For Ghana’s restless youth, meaning might yet be forged not in the earth’s depths, but in the sweat of factories, farms, and the roads that connect them.