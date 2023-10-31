Ghana’s High Commission in SA Assures Action for Release of Kidnapped Deacon

The High Commission of Ghana in South Africa has provided assurance that it is actively working to secure the release of the kidnapped Deacon from the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This effort comes in response to an unfortunate incident where members of the congregation at the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost were held at gunpoint and robbed of their possessions during a church service on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

In a statement issued on Monday, October 30, the High Commission announced its collaboration with the church and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to expedite the safe return of the kidnapped individual to his family. The release emphasized that the South African Police are fully dedicated to the case and are diligently working to ensure the safe return of their fellow countryman.

In light of these events, the High Commission has advised the Ghanaian community to take necessary precautions to safeguard their well-being and security while in the country. The statement further assured the community that any updates or developments related to the case will be communicated by the Mission.