Ghana’s High Court Clears Path for NPP’s Mandamus Application to Force EC to Declare Parliamentary Results

The High Court, under the leadership of Justice Forson Baah Agyapong, has dismissed the preliminary objection raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the jurisdiction of the court to hear a Mandamus application filed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP seeks a court order compelling the Electoral Commission (EC) to resume the collation and declaration of parliamentary results in several constituencies, a process that was interrupted due to disruptions following the December 7, 2024 elections.

In a ruling made on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Justice Agyapong found the NDC’s objection to be without merit, clearing the way for the NPP’s legal team to present their case. This legal battle stems from claims by six NPP parliamentary candidates, including Charles Forson (Tema Central) and Frank Annoh-Dompreh (Nsawam-Adoagyiri), who argue that the EC has failed to complete the collation process in their constituencies following disruptions caused by violence at the collation centers.

The NDC’s objection had argued that the Mandamus application was essentially an election petition disguised as a separate legal request. The party claimed the case should be subject to the formal processes of an election petition under PNDCL 284. However, NPP lawyers, led by Gary Nimako Marfo, countered that the issue at hand was not about election results but rather the failure of the EC to complete its constitutionally mandated role of announcing results, following interruptions caused by violent incidents.

In his ruling, Justice Agyapong rejected the NDC’s argument, affirming that the matter was within the jurisdiction of the High Court and that the application for Mandamus could proceed. The court has now adjourned proceedings to January 1, 2025, to issue its final ruling on the application.

The Mandamus request, if granted, would compel the EC to finalize the results and declare the winners of the parliamentary races in the affected constituencies. The NPP candidates have contended that despite repeated demands, the EC has failed to announce the results in their constituencies due to the disruptions, which include acts of violence by thugs at the collation centers.

This development marks another chapter in the ongoing post-election disputes in Ghana, as both the NPP and the NDC continue to challenge the Electoral Commission’s handling of the election results. With the country preparing for the swearing-in of President-elect John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2025, the outcome of this legal case could have significant implications on the finalization of parliamentary seats and the political landscape moving forward.

As this case unfolds, it underscores the tensions and challenges surrounding the electoral process in Ghana, particularly in the context of ensuring transparency and order in the final stages of the election. The country is now watching closely to see how the judiciary will handle this case, and whether it will restore confidence in the electoral system in the lead-up to Mahama’s inauguration.