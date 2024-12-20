Ghana’s High Court Orders Electoral Commission to Collate and Declare Results for Six Constituencies

The General Jurisdiction 13 of the High Court, led by Justice Rev. Fr. Joseph Adu Owusu Agyemang, has directed the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana to proceed with the collation and declaration of election results for six constituencies: Ablekuma North, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Obuasi East, Ahafo Ano North, Tema Central, and Dome Kwabenya.

In addition to the directive, the court has mandated that the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, ensure adequate security for the EC during the collation and declaration process, aiming to safeguard the procedure from any disruptions.

This ruling follows legal actions filed by Nana Owusu Akua Afriyie and other parliamentary candidates from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in these constituencies. The candidates sought judicial intervention after disturbances disrupted the collation exercises during the electoral process.

The case is part of a broader set of litigation stemming from reported interruptions in the collation process in 12 constituencies, identified by the Electoral Commission itself. These disturbances led to delays and disputes in finalizing the results, prompting the candidates to seek legal remedies.

The court’s directive calls for urgent action by the Electoral Commission to finalize the electoral processes in the affected constituencies. The involvement of the police under Dr. Dampare’s leadership is expected to ensure the collation and declaration are carried out smoothly and securely.

This ruling represents a crucial step in resolving the electoral impasse in the affected constituencies and safeguarding the integrity of Ghana’s electoral system.