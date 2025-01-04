Ghana’s High Court Orders Electoral Commission to Finalize Collation of Parliamentary Election Results

In a landmark ruling, Ghana’s High Court has ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to finalize and declare the results from four key parliamentary constituencies after a protracted legal battle.

The decision, handed down by Justice Forson Baah Agyapong, was a response to an application for Mandamus filed by lawyers representing four New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates—Charles Forson (Tema Central), Patrick Yaw Boamah (Okaikwei Central), Martin Kweku Adjei-Mensah Korsah (Techiman South), and Nana Akua Owusu Afriye (Ablekuma North).

The court’s ruling comes in the wake of allegations of incomplete or disrupted collation processes in the constituencies, which had raised concerns over the fairness of the election outcomes. With the ongoing political tension surrounding the 2024 general election, the court’s order is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

In Tema Central, the court found that the declaration of results by an unauthorized official, along with incomplete results from all polling stations, violated electoral rules. The court has now instructed the EC to collate the outstanding results from two polling stations and ensure they are integrated into the final tally, with the authorized Returning Officer to make the official declaration. The court has set a deadline of January 6, 2025, for the completion of the collation process and ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide armed security during the procedure.

In Okaikwei Central, a similar issue arose where the EC failed to collate results from 30 polling stations. The court has ordered the EC to complete this process and declare the winner, with an emphasis on security throughout the procedure. Similarly, in Ablekuma North, where results from 62 polling stations remained unaccounted for, the court has ordered the EC to finalize the collation and declare the winner. In the case of Techiman South, 147 polling stations had not been accounted for, and the court ruled that the EC must complete the collation and make the official declaration as well.

The ruling comes after a lengthy legal process initiated by the NPP, which accused the EC of failing to complete the collation and declaration of results, despite requests for action. The NPP had cited incidents of violence and disruptions at collation centers, which had hindered the process in several constituencies. With a strong push for transparency, the party argued that these disruptions must not overshadow the legal requirement for a complete and lawful electoral process.

This case is one of several in which the EC has been challenged over its handling of the results. The High Court’s decision is seen as a crucial moment in the country’s democracy, as it underscores the importance of adhering to legal and procedural standards in the electoral process. The EC’s compliance with the court’s order could help resolve ongoing disputes and bring closure to the contentious election, which has divided political parties and generated widespread public attention.

As the final results of the 2024 parliamentary elections are awaited, the court’s ruling serves as a reminder of the complex intersection between law, democracy, and the public’s right to fair representation. With political tensions still running high, the outcome of these legal proceedings will be pivotal in shaping the future political landscape of Ghana.